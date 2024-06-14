Llanbrynmair’s long-closed cafe reopened this summer and then closed again after two months.
The old Machanations building, also known as Caffi Jojo’s on Llanbrynmair’s main street, was taken over by local business owner Martin Mason and transformed into Tŷ Bwyta Simmons Eatery, opening on 14 June.
However two months later Simmons has shut with Mr Mason stating he was unsure whether he would be reopening at all. Mr Mason who hired a section of the building for his new venture suffered from ill-health following a visit from environmental health.
After residents expressed confusion over the ‘closed’ sign which stayed up during business hours, Mr Mason said on Facebook: “I have closed as environmental health gave me such a hard time that the following day I had a suspected heart attack.
“It's an open-plan kitchen and it's immaculate.
“I really didn't want to close the place and am currently evaluating the situation and balancing things against my health and well-being before deciding if I'm closing for good or not.
“My apologies for this.” Residents replied wishing him well. Caffi Jojo’s had sat on the market and closed in winter 2023/24 before Mr Mason began his venture this spring.