A MACHYNLLETH family business which has taken the mountain bike industry by storm since launching in 2019 has ridden off with an award for innovation.
Formed by siblings Dan, Gee and Rachel Atherton, the world's leading MTB family, Machynlleth-based Atherton Bikes received the Technology & Innovation Award, sponsored by Aberystwyth University, at the Powys Business Awards.
Dan Brown, chief executive of Atherton Bikes, said: “This is a huge award for us. It has been a long five years, but we are ready to scale up now from a start-up to an industry leader.
“Our bikes are already sold in 33 countries and we have big ambitions to become a global player. The business started here in Powys and it’s good to be able to support Machynlleth and surrounding area in terms of employment.”
Atherton Bikes, which employs 14 people, has introduced innovation and new technologies to the mountain bike industry to improve the way bikes are made.
Dan, Gee and Rachel Atherton can boast more than 50 World Cup wins between them, having dominated the MTB scene for more than 15 years. They are famous for pushing the boundaries of the sport through events such as Red Bull Hardline and founding Dyfi Bike Park.
Throughout their careers, the Athertons were frustrated that, even at the top level of the sport, bike frames were seldom a perfect fit, which is essential for optimised performance. Their feedback from races took years to convert into their bikes.
Most high end mountain bikes are made in the Far East using expensive carbon moulds which limits brands to just a handful of sizes and delays new products for up to three years.
The siblings vowed that their bikes would not only be a perfect fit for all riders, but would be strong enough to guarantee a lifetime of hard use.
Cutting edge technologies include additive manufacturing and 3d printing of titanium lugs which are bonded to straight carbon tubes. All bikes are printed to order so stock holding is zero and waste drastically reduced.
The speed of additive manufacturing was demonstrated when world champion Charlie Hatton wanted the rear triangle of his race bike redesigned. The company printed, bonded and delivered the bike within a two week gap between World Cup races.
The judges said Atherton Bikeshad exploited a gap in the mountain bike market for technical innovation and secured a loyal and lasting worldwide customer base, delivering cutting product standards.