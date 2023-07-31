Mr Herbert said: “It all started with a comedy festival in Machynlleth. I wanted to make a display that matched the vibes of the festival. It was inspired by Keith Heron’s artwork, we had two cuts out of the stickmen he does, and his signature dog at the bottom, and then scribbles of his art around them on the window. It embodied the comedian in a way. I like the vibrancy of his art, and I felt that it reflected the feeling in the town when the festival came.