A Machynlleth pub is one of a number of Powys businesses to have received a new food hygiene rating in recent weeks.
The Red Lion (Y Llew Coch) at 11 Maengwyn Street was given a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on 2 August, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
Elsewhere in the county, The Golden Rice Bowl, a takeaway at Park Crescent in Llandrindod Wells, was handed the lowest zero rating.
But others have fared better. The top five ratings was given to: Arthurs @ Meadow Springs Country & Leisure Park, Ffinnant, Trefeglwys; Tower House Gallery at 29 High Street, Knighton; Red Mango at Pool Road, Newtown; Coffee#1 at 3 High Street, Brecon; McDonalds, Pool Road, Newtown; The Vine Tree Inn at The Legar, Llangattock, Crickhowell; Farmers Inn at 1 Hereford Street, Presteigne; and The Bell Country Inn at Llanyre, Llandrindod Wells.
These mean that of Powys's 97 takeaways with ratings, 51 have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.