Machynlleth’s Mr News is to close its doors for the final time this June.
The family took over the business 22 years ago behind the Clocktower as an independent newsagents and convenience store.
The announcement was made with “great regret” by Mr and Mrs News Martin and Lorraine on the business Facebook page on Monday, 20 May.
They wrote: “Lorraine, Martin, Eva, Nia and the staff would like to say a big thank you to you all for your loyal and valued custom over the last 22 years... “It has been a fantastic 22 years that has passed in the blink of an eye. So we wish you all the best and no doubt we will see you all around town.”
They sold the property to owners who will not be continuing the business though the external ATM will remain, however what will come in its place is as yet unknown.
Residents shared their best wishes on the post, calling it the “end of an era” after 50 years of a “proper” newsagents on that site, mourning the loss of the now rare “paper shops”.
The last business day at the Machynlleth store will be Sunday, 30 June.