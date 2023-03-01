Media, marketing and communications agency Four Communications Group has achieved B Corp certification, becoming one of the first 1,000 companies in the UK to do so.
The accreditation also covers Four’s operations in MENA through to Wales.
With offices in Aberystwyth and Cardiff, Four Cymru, part of the wider Four group, has been delivering bilingual integrated marketing and communications support for the Welsh public sector and private businesses for over 30 years.
The 350-strong independent agency across the UK and MENA has delivered campaigns with social value and been a force for good.
This ethos is at the heart of the agency, how it nurtures and develops staff, delivers for clients and supports the local communities, in which it operates.
The accolade of achieving B Corp status is hard won with accreditation taking a forensic look at not only how responsible the business is but also the impact it has on the community, the environment, and its employees, colleagues, stakeholders, suppliers and community
Two of Four’s founders Nan Williams and Einir Williams are originally from Llanidloes.
Einir said: “Now more than ever, it is important for businesses to make a positive impact – to use a B Corp phrase – to be a force for good.
“It’s so rewarding to know we are one of the first 1,000 companies to achieve B Corp accreditation in the UK and it’s a club we and our staff are extremely proud to be a member of.
“Delivering positive initiatives and tackling inequality is something that has been important to the founders of Four from the very beginning.
“We will continue to strive forward with a thoughtful, far-reaching social action plan that benefits our staff, clients, stakeholders and suppliers as well as the environment and community. We couldn’t be prouder!”