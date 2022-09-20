Menter a Busnes names new chief
MENTER a Busnes has announced who will be its new chief executive officer.
Llŷr Roberts will take on the role later this year.
He will succeed Alun Jones, who is stepping down after 20 years as head of the leading independent economic development company, which employs 150 people, and specialises in tailored support for new and growing businesses throughout Wales and beyond.
A founder and managing director of strategic development consultancy Blwbo Limited, Llŷr has a very successful track-record designing and evaluating major strategic initiatives and assisting high-profile organisations in delivering their business goals.
A fluent Welsh speaker, Llŷr has worked with a range of clients, including UEFA, Football Association of Wales, Welsh Rugby Union, Sport Wales and Public Health Wales.
Llŷr delivered key strategic initiatives and was responsible for the development of the last two strategic plans during his 10 years in Welsh football – a period of unprecedented success for the game in Wales.
For Llŷr, taking up the position as Menter a Busnes’ chief executive officer is somewhat of a return to his roots, as early in his career, he worked as a senior consultant with the not-for-profit company, which is based in Aberystwyth with offices throughout Wales.
Whilst at Menter a Busnes, and subsequently as a senior consultant with social and economic research company, Wavehill - he managed and delivered reviews, evaluations and economic assessments in areas as diverse as health, education and economic development.
Llŷr said: “I’m delighted to be returning to Menter a Busnes, an organisation that has been at the heart of Welsh economy and culture for over 30 years.
“There is an excellent team ethos at Menter and Busnes and the organisation is well placed to serve and support individuals, businesses and communities across Wales. I’m looking forward to working with the team to ensure that our high-quality services are accessible and outcome focused.
“One of my initial tasks will be to reflect on how the company continues to support the Welsh Government’s commitments in its Programme for Government. I would like to see Menter a Busnes align itself with that vision and look at business opportunities in sectors for the future. We are in an excellent position to help shape the future of Wales.”
Chair of the Menter a Busnes board of directors, Fflur Jones, said: “Following a rigorous and competitive recruitment process, the Board of Menter a Busnes is delighted to announce the appointment of Llŷr to the role of chief executive. Llŷr stood out in the recruitment process, and we look forward enormously to working with him.
“We believe we have found a leader who embodies Menter a Busnes’s vision and values.”
