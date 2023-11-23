A Cardigan restaurant named in The Good Food Guide's 100 Best Local Restaurants has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Yr Hen Printworks on Carrier's Lane was given the score after assessment on 18 October, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
The restaurant, which opened in 2021 and this year received Michelin's Bib Gourmand accolade awarded to the best value for money eateries, requires major improvement in the management of food safety, according to the FSA.
The management of food safety includes a system or checks being in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and that the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future.
Yr Hen Printworks' hygienic food handling and cleanliness and condition of facilities and building were deemed 'good'.
This new rating means that of Ceredigion's 220 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 133 (60 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.