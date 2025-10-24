Sophie Brunt, Co-op Store Manager, said: “We are delighted to have had the opportunity to invest in Llanidloes. The store has been completely transformed, it looks fantastic with a fresh new look designed to enhance the customer shopping experience. We’re proud to be part of local community life. We have a focus on being a hub locally for the community, delivering the quality, choice, value and added services which can be enjoyed by everyone. We're here to contribute to local life and conveniently serve and support the community of Llanidloes and surrounding areas. We are really looking forward to welcoming the community back into their Co-op.”