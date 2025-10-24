Llanidloes Co-op is set to re-launch next Friday, 31 October with a fresh new-look following an eight-week programme of improvements.
The Llangurig Road store – which supports over 20 local jobs – has been ‘transformed’ with a new look and layout which includes an enhanced bakery and new refrigeration which not only further cuts Co-op’s carbon footprint, but also enhances the store’s fresh, chilled and frozen range.
Online home delivery from the store has been expanded to take in surrounding villages including Pant y Dwr, St Harmon, Llawryglyn and Llanwnog.
Costa Coffee Express has been added, along with Rug Doctor and Photo Booth. Parcel collection services are available through DPD and, an InPost Locker. With payment services provided by PayPoint.
Customer car parking is also soon set to receive an electric vehicle charging point.
Sophie Brunt, Co-op Store Manager, said: “We are delighted to have had the opportunity to invest in Llanidloes. The store has been completely transformed, it looks fantastic with a fresh new look designed to enhance the customer shopping experience. We’re proud to be part of local community life. We have a focus on being a hub locally for the community, delivering the quality, choice, value and added services which can be enjoyed by everyone. We're here to contribute to local life and conveniently serve and support the community of Llanidloes and surrounding areas. We are really looking forward to welcoming the community back into their Co-op.”
Llanidloes Co-op opens between 6am-10pm Monday-Saturday, and from 10am-4pm on Sunday.
