Welsh artisan luxury preserve makers Pantri Swswen have found success again at the Artisan World Marmalade Awards, receiving a Gold Award for their Ruby Grapefruit & Welsh Honey Marmalade and a Gold Award for Seville Orange & Welsh Brandy Marmalade.
Caersws-based Pantri Swswen’s Ruby Grapefruit & Welsh Honey Marmalade was particularly enjoyed by the judges who were impressed with the marmalade’s appearance, colour, consistency, aroma and flavour.
It was regarded so highly by the judges it has been chosen by Fortnum & Mason as one of their top picks of the awards this year and is being stocked as a limited edition in Fortnum & Mason’s flagship Piccadilly store.
‘The Artisan marmalades we judged this year have been of exceptionally high standards. This really is a competition of the giants of the preserving world. I know that Pantri Swswen will have huge success with their wonderful marmalade which was very justifiably recognised as one of the special jars in the competition,’ said Beatrice Hasell-McCosh, Director of the Awards
Dalemain will also stock Gold and Double Gold marmalades in their World Marmalade Shop at Dalemain throughout the year with marmalades from the UK, Japan, and around Europe and beyond, available to taste and buy.
Owner of Pantri Swswen, Lizzie Jones said: “It is a real pleasure to have won these awards against such strong competition from all over the world.
“We have been making our luxury Welsh artisan preserves for many years and it is a great thrill to have received this recognition and we are extremely proud to have our marmalade stocked by Fortnum & Mason in their flagship Piccadilly store.
“Making our Ruby Grapefruit & Welsh Honey Marmalade is a delight, it’s made using fresh organic Ruby Grapefruit combined with raw Welsh Heather Honey from Bee Welsh Honey - a heavenly combination and a marmalade experience not to be missed.”
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.