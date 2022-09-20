Modern jobs board meets recruitment market needs
A new recruitment website has been launched by Tindle Newspapers Ltd, publisher of the Cambrian News, to give clients access to the latest technology and reach engaged audiences in a cost-effective way.
We have set up new jobs board www.new-job-today.co.uk to serve all our local news website markets through a partnership with leading provider HotLizard.
Our team launched the website earlier this month to modernise our online offering in the competitive digital jobs marketplace. The new platform allows local recruiters to take advantage of powerful job board technology and reach both local and wider audiences at competitive rates.
Using the latest website, local recruiters can self-serve and upload vacancies at any time using their customer gateway. Our commercial team are promoting the jobs board to both recruiters and users to allow more people to benefit from its features.
Scott Wood, managing director of Tindle Newspapers Ltd, said: “Each of the local news websites we operate provides a valuable service to both the local population and the businesses in these areas that serve them. We are proud to introduce our new job board which will offer a valuable service in each of our markets with its full self-serve capabilities.
“We have been impressed with speed, professionalism and efficiency of HotLizard in working with our digital and operations team and are looking forward to making the most of this partnership moving forward.”
HotLizard provide jobs website services to media companies including Telegraph Group, Midland News Association and Iliffe.
Jen Wright, senior business development manager, said: “We are really pleased to be working with Tindle by powering their jobs platform. The Tindle Team have been very efficient to work with, which has made the quick turnaround time possible. We know that our job board platform delivers return on investment and are looking forward to seeing Tindle benefit from the opportunity to grow their digital recruitment revenue.”
