Caws Cenarth was founded in 1987 by Gwynfor and Thelma Adams, dairy farmers in Carmarthenshire who were determined to preserve their livelihood during a difficult time for Welsh agriculture. In the 1980s, Thelma reignited a family tradition, reviving a centuries-old cheese recipe passed down from Carwyn Adams’ great-grandmother. Her passion and perseverance laid the foundation for what is now one of Wales’ most celebrated artisan cheese brands.