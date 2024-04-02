A MID Wales estate agents has scooped a gold and silver award at a national awards ceremony.
Morris Marshall & Poole received Gold for Sales and Silver for Lettings in the Wales region for their offices in Aberystwyth, Tywyn, Machynlleth, Llanidloes, Newtown, Rhayader and Welshpool at The Guild Annual Conference and Awards ceremony, held on 22 March, at the QEII Centre in Westminster, London.
Partner Michael Williams MNAEA expressed his pride upon receiving the awards, saying: "The recognition underscores the hard work, dedication, and passion of our teams.
“We are committed to setting the highest standards in all our endeavours, and these awards reaffirm our dedication to serving our clients and communities."
Michael went on to convey his gratitude to clients and colleagues for their continual support and collaboration, adding, "These awards are a tribute to every member of our team who tirelessly delivers exceptional results while upholding our values of integrity and professionalism."
Kris McLean, Managing Director of The Guild of Property Professionals, expressed the organisation's pride in its members and its commitment to celebrating their success.
He said: "The Guild Awards honour agents who epitomise professionalism and service excellence.
"Congratulations to all awardees, and best wishes for continued success in 2024."