A mid Wales MP has given his support to producers across the country on Back British Farming Day.
Craig Williams, MP for Montgomeryshire, has been demonstrating his support for British farmers and growers.
The Conservative MP gave his backing to a reception held in Parliament last week by the NFU for Back British Farming Day, celebrating farmers and the high-quality, environmentally friendly and nutritious food they produce for the country.
The campaign comes following a NFU survey earlier this year, which showed that 88 per cent of respondents thought it is important to maintain or increase the UK’s food self-sufficiency and security.
To mark the occasion, Mr Williams wore the campaign’s emblem during Prime Minister Questions; a wheatsheaf pin badge made of wool and wheat sourced from UK farms.
The Montgomeryshire MP said: “I’m proud to wear the wheatsheaf pin badge on Back British Farming Day to show my support for the farmers and growers in Montgomeryshire, who do a fantastic job in providing us with high-quality and climate-friendly food, all while caring for our much-loved countryside.
“As a food-loving nation, the work our farmers do is not only a vital part of the country’s social fabric, but also a valuable contributor to our local and national economies, with food and farming worth more than £127 billion to the national bank and employing more than 4 million people nationwide.
“The British people clearly value our farmers too, as a new NFU survey reveals that the public rank farming as one of the most favourable occupations, second only to nursing.
“Amidst a changing and often challenging landscape, Britain’s farmers have continued to persevere and provide the food for your tables. This is why I fully support the Back British Farming campaign and will continue to seek a future where British food and farming can thrive.”