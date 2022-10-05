Nant yr Arian event to showcase local producers

By Dylan Davies   |   News editor   |
Monday 17th October 2022 8:00 am
THE Cambrian Mountains Food, Drink and Craft Fair will be held at Bwlch Nant yr Arian this weekend.

The event, which takes place on 22 October, is the second annual get-together and aims to showcase the region’s produce.

Fourteen local producers, part of the Cambrian Mountains Local Produce Network, will be at the event, talking about their produce and selling a ‘taste’ of the Cambrian Mountains.

Bwlch Nant yr Arian Visitor Centre is one of 75 Cambrian Mountains Local Produce Champions and supports local producers by already selling their produce in the visitor centre shop.

The Cambrian Mountains Local Produce Network is a legacy of the RDP-funded Dyfodol Cambrian Futures projects, facilitated by Arwain (Powys County Council in collaboration with Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire county councils).

