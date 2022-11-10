New boss for 15,000-acre Rhug Estate organic farm
The former chief executive of Farmers Marts, Dolgellau has taken on a new role that will see him lead commercial land and property developments on a 15,000-acre farm estate.
Rhys Davies is the new estate and general manager at Rhug Estate, taking over from Emma Story, from Bala. Emma is now strategic lead for Nature Recovery and Carbon Sequestration as part of an upcoming Welsh Government project on Wales’ designated landscapes.
Having previously worked as a chartered rural surveyor, agricultural banking manager and latterly chief executive of Farmers Marts, Dolgellau – which during the pandemic became a world leader in the sale of sheepdogs online – Rhys is pleased to be joining Lord Newborough and the team.
“I’m delighted to be here and can’t wait to get started,” he said.
“Emma has done a fantastic job and I hope to build on that, focusing on further commercial opportunities on the estate, notably the letting and development of land and built property. I have been in the industry for a long time and hope to bring that expertise to this position, given there is so much potential to grow that side further.
“I enjoyed my time at Farmers Marts and am especially proud of how we pivoted and built a strong reputation in past years – in the face of unprecedented challenges – but excited to begin this next chapter.”
Based in Snowdonia, Emma’s new role will be focused on carbon and supporting the regeneration of ecosystems within Wales’s national parks and Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty.
She says the experiences gained over seven years at Rhug Estate will serve her well in the future.
“In fulfilling my roles, I have learned so much here, particularly in the last couple of years as Estate Manager and on the renewable energy side of the business, the value of which I will carry with me into my new role,” she said.
“Understanding the workings of different land tenure systems and food production systems is vital if we’re to face current challenges successfully, and as part of my job I want to help the agricultural sector through this period of change, especially given the uncertainty of recent times.”
She added: “I wish Rhys the best of luck and would like to thank Lord Newborough and everyone at Rhug Estate for their support and good wishes. I am sure the Estate will continue to thrive, and together they will unlock many fresh opportunities.”
Lord Newborough congratulated her on the new role, saying: “We wish Emma all the best for the future and thank her for her dedication, commitment, and hard work for Rhug Estate over the last seven years.
“I look forward to working with Rhys, especially on new developments. He brings with him a great combination of experience and drive.”
