New executive chef out to maximise restaurant’s potential
Subscribe newsletter
Globetrotting Jamie Tully has been appointed executive chef at a popular mid Wales training restaurant with rooms just days after its four-star grading by Visit Wales.
Jamie has joined Chartists 1770 at The Trewythen in Llanidloes where he is working closely with head chef Paul Fox and four other chefs, including three apprentices.
One of his first jobs was to devise a mouth-watering Christmas menu which features traditional turkey as well as seasonal game dishes influenced by his trademark international flavours.
He joins the restaurant with rooms from Teulu Restaurant at Caer Beris Manor Hotel, Builth Wells, where he had rave reviews for his food. The owners reluctantly closed the restaurant last month due to spiralling energy costs.
Chartists 1770, which has seven en-suite bedrooms and a 50-cover restaurant, is owned by Cambrian Training Company, Wales’ leading apprenticeship provider to the hospitality industry.
Aiming to establish itself as a food destination, the business is developing apprentices to become the next generation of chefs and front of house staff for the hospitality industry.
“My focus at Chartists 1770 is to cook great food using the best seasonal, Welsh ingredients to create a casual, gastro style dining experience,” said Jamie, who is originally from Builth Wells.
“Our new menu offers refined Christmas food with turkey and a selection of game – venison, duck and rabbit.”
He added: “Customers can expect the same international flavours that were so popular at Teulu Restaurant and which offer something completely different to any other restaurants in the area.
“There is so much potential at Chartists 1770 which is the perfect environment for my food. I am looking forward to working with Paul to pass on our knowledge to inspire and mould the apprentices who all seem keen and excited which is great for everyone.
“The four-star restaurant with rooms grading is great, as we are one of only 17 across the whole of Wales. The next step is to let our food do the talking and if awards come, then that will be great.”
Future plans by Tully, who has cooked for the super-rich and famous around the globe, include a taster menu for private dining events in four outdoor dining pods at Chartists 1770, with the food cooked over a charcoal barbecue.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |