New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to takeaways in Aberystwyth and Machynlleth, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Pizzalush at the top of Great Darkgate Street in Aberystwyth was given a three-out-of-five score after assessment on 14 August.
It means that of Ceredigion's 57 takeaways with ratings, 27 have ratings of five and just one has a zero.
And in Machynlleth, Town Kebab and Pizzas on Maengwyn Street was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on 14 August.
And China Garden, also on Maengwyn Street, was given a score of two following inspection on the same date.
These scores mean that of Powys's 97 takeaways with ratings, 51 have ratings of five and just one has a zero.