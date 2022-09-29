New food hygiene ratings for Ceredigion, Powys and Gwynedd businesses
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to establishments across Ceredigion, Powys and Gwynedd, according to the Food Standards Agency.
In Ceredigion it is good new across the board as the following businesses were handed a five-star rating.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens: Cardigan Island Coastal Farm Park, Cardigan; Driftwood Cafe at Morlan Guest House, Aberporth; Gingero’s Coastal Coffee, New Quay; Tesco Cardigan; Conti’s Cafe and Wine Bar, Lampeter. Pubs, bars and nightclubs: Ship Inn, Aberporth. Takeaways: Caban Mwnt at National Trust Shop, Mwnt; Pasty Pasty, New Quay; Greggs Cardigan.
In Powys however, it was less good news for Llanidloes Kebab House on Great Oak Street, which has been awarded a two-out-of-five rating.
And in Gwynedd, one restaurant was given just a one-out-of-five rating. Y Gorlan in Blaenau Ffestiniog, Gwynedd was given the score after assessment on 25 August.
Meanwhile, the Rose Smokehouse at Tyddyn Llwyn Caravan Park, Porthmadog was given a score of four and The Dyffryn Country Inn, Dyffryn Ardudwy was given a score of two.
