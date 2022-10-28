New hygiene ratings given to Gwynedd food businesses

By Katie Williams  
Friday 28th October 2022 5:30 pm
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New ratings have been given to 29 establishments in Gwynedd (PA )

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 29 of Gwynedd’s restaurants, cafes, pubs, bars and takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Five-out-of-five ratings: Glaslyn Ltd (Pizzeria), Beddgelert; Ty Te Cadair at Talyllyn; Glasu Pwllheli Cyf at Rhes Mitre Y Maes, Pwllheli; Caffi Colwyn, Beddgelert; Dolphin Fish Bar, Barmouth; Llanuwchllyn Railway; Caffi Glas at The Portmeirion Hotel; Yugen Coffee House, Bangor; Plas Tan Y Bwlch; Ystafell De Dwyryd at Plas Tan Y Bwlch; Cegin Fach, Tywyn; Neuadd Ogwen, Bethesda; Pebbles Tea Room, Tywyn; Pendre Garden and Craft Centre, Tywyn; Mash & Barrell at Greenacres Caravan Park, Morfa Bychan; The Sands Bar & Grill, Barmouth; The Corris Cafe at Canolfan Grefftau Corris.

Two-out-of-five rating: Bombay Joes Restaurant at Pen y Bryn Ffordd Dewi Sant, Nefyn; rated on 15 September.

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

Five-out-of-five ratings: Kings Head, Glan y Pwll; Copa Diner & Bar at Cofi Roc, Caernarfon.

Two-out-of-five rating: Clwb Rygbi Caernarfon; rated on September 22.

Takeaways

Five-out-of-five ratings: The Creel, Abersoch; Walkers Quality Fish & Chips, Aberdyfi; Bella Pizza, Caernarfon; Cheryl Chippy, Maesgeirchen, Bangor; Ciosg Siop y Llong/Ship Shop Kiosk at The Portmeirion Hotel; The Tasty Truck at LL36; Cook’s of Porthmadog at Greenacres Caravan Park, Morfa Bychan; Happy Valley, Penygroes.

