New hygiene ratings given to Gwynedd food businesses
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 29 of Gwynedd’s restaurants, cafes, pubs, bars and takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
Five-out-of-five ratings: Glaslyn Ltd (Pizzeria), Beddgelert; Ty Te Cadair at Talyllyn; Glasu Pwllheli Cyf at Rhes Mitre Y Maes, Pwllheli; Caffi Colwyn, Beddgelert; Dolphin Fish Bar, Barmouth; Llanuwchllyn Railway; Caffi Glas at The Portmeirion Hotel; Yugen Coffee House, Bangor; Plas Tan Y Bwlch; Ystafell De Dwyryd at Plas Tan Y Bwlch; Cegin Fach, Tywyn; Neuadd Ogwen, Bethesda; Pebbles Tea Room, Tywyn; Pendre Garden and Craft Centre, Tywyn; Mash & Barrell at Greenacres Caravan Park, Morfa Bychan; The Sands Bar & Grill, Barmouth; The Corris Cafe at Canolfan Grefftau Corris.
Two-out-of-five rating: Bombay Joes Restaurant at Pen y Bryn Ffordd Dewi Sant, Nefyn; rated on 15 September.
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
Five-out-of-five ratings: Kings Head, Glan y Pwll; Copa Diner & Bar at Cofi Roc, Caernarfon.
Two-out-of-five rating: Clwb Rygbi Caernarfon; rated on September 22.
Takeaways
Five-out-of-five ratings: The Creel, Abersoch; Walkers Quality Fish & Chips, Aberdyfi; Bella Pizza, Caernarfon; Cheryl Chippy, Maesgeirchen, Bangor; Ciosg Siop y Llong/Ship Shop Kiosk at The Portmeirion Hotel; The Tasty Truck at LL36; Cook’s of Porthmadog at Greenacres Caravan Park, Morfa Bychan; Happy Valley, Penygroes.
