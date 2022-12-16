THE new landlords of an Aberystwyth pub are keen to change its ‘bad reputation’ and have already raised more than £500 for charity.
Within a month of taking over the Vale of Rheidol pub, new landlords Ms Laura Foreman and Mr John Sampson have raised more than £500 for various charities in the community.
As part of changing the pub’s previous ‘bad reputation,’ the co-owners have been eager to plant the pub as a place for good within Aberystwyth. Mr Sampson said: “The pub used to have a bad reputation, it didn’t really do anything for anyone, but we want to plant this pub within the community as a place for good.”
The pub sold selection boxes to its customers, and donated the £400 they made to Bronglais Hospital Children’s Ward.
Ms Foreman said: “We were given the selection boxes, but asked if we could use our donations towards something local within the community.
“They’re a great idea, they’re cheap, so people can donate without putting themselves in financial difficulty. A few of our customers spent some time there when they were young, so many were happy to donate.”
On top of this, the pub has also hosted a World Cup sweepstake, with money raised going to Mencap and a further donation to the Welsh Air Ambulance.
Mr Sampson said “These things are a real untapped resource for the community, it’s easy to donate, and now we’ve got all of this ready to take up to the hospital and charities. The people here are good people.”