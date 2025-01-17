MWT Cymru has elected a new leadership team.
Rowland Rees-Evans, a director of Penrhos Park, Llanrhystud, stood down as chairman and is now chairman of the Wales Tourism Alliance (WTA).
Replacing him is Dylan Roberts, from Bow Street, joint managing director of multi-award-winning Salop Leisure.
New vice chairman is Suzy Davies, a former Member of the Senedd who recently stood down after three years as WTA chairman.
Mr Roberts told the meeting he was privileged and honoured to be appointed chairman and praised Mr Rees-Evans for his “tireless work, enthusiasm and commitment” and congratulated him on his new role as WTA chairman.
Mrs Davies also stressed the importance of the tourism sector in Mid Wales speaking with one voice during a challenging time.