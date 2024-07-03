InstaVolt the UK’s largest public electric vehicle (EV) rapid charging network, has installed two new charging points in Llanbadarn Fawr.
Two rapid charging stations are now located at Parc y Llyn Retail Park.
This latest addition brings the first InstaVolt EV charging site to Aberystwyth.
The site features one fully accessible bay with 1.2m of additional space on either side.
The charger is installed flush to the ground and the charger has been designed with lower screens and an improved cable management system to allow for easier manoeuvrability.
Delvin Lane, the CEO of InstaVolt said: “We’re delighted to bring more of our award-winning rapid chargers to the area, with class-leading reliability InstaVolt is on hand to offer a fast charge that will get drivers back on the road in no time.
“EV drivers can be confident that when they arrive at the retail park, which is conveniently located just a short drive from the main town. They’ll find an easy to use charger with payment by contactless debit or credit card, as well as being able to enjoy the on-site driver amenities.”
He added: “With an extensive, fully nationwide network, EV drivers are never far away from an InstaVolt rapid charger.”