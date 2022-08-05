Newsagents celebrate after award win
Woosnam and Davies has been named the best in the UK for its service to the community by the Independent Achievers Academy
A LLANIDLOES newsagents has been named the best in the UK and Ireland for its service to the community.
Woosnam and Davies scooped the top award at a recent Independent Achievers Academy awards ceremony.
Trudy Davies said: “It doesn’t seem real and hasn’t quite sunk in, doing a happy dance in my head every time I think about it.
“Amazing to bring this IAA22 award back to my little mid Wales hometown of Llanidloes.
“Without my community, family and friends’ support it would never have been possible.
“It sure was a great evening and felt really good to get back together after the break due to Covid and celebrate with wonderful inspirational retailers.”
