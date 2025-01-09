On 9 January Borth hosted possibly its first-ever farmers’ market.
Marchnad Ffermwyr Borth Farmers' Market was a baa-ing success as dozens of shoppers braved icy roads and snowed-in driveways to show their support.
The market hosted nine vendors selling Borth-grown veg, Caedabowen Farm beef, Carn Edwards sausages, sheep cheese from Defaid Dolwerdd Dairy, Jenkin’s milk, Bara Borth bread, handmade Becws Welsh Cakes, handmade cakes from Uncle Albert’s Emporium and firewood.
Bob Williams, a local “farming legend”, officiated the market opening by cutting a piece of bailing twine: “A very warm welcome to something that I think is unique to Borth.
“I’ve done a bit of homework and as far as I know there has never been a farmers’ market in Borth before.
“If there has, it was a very very long time ago.
“So, a very warm welcome to something that is different!
“When you do something like this in life you need a bit of luck.
“Nothing runs smoothly very often - the elements today have been against us but there’s nothing [that can stop us].
“I hope you have a good day, vendors and purchasers the same, and that it’s the start of something good to come.
“It's a farmers’ market, so what better can you have than to officially open this event than with a piece of bailing twine?
“I declare Borth Farmers’ Market, open!”
Borth resident and gardener Kate Doubleday came up with the idea last year after dismaying at the many residents reliant on supermarkets in Aberystwyth for their food when “such lovely food is grown on our doorstep”.
With community support, the first market took place with smiling faces, happy growers and shoppers warming up over hot coffees and catch-ups.
Kate Doubleday said at the event: “It’s been fantastic to launch the market today.
“We’ve had lots of lovely local people supporting the wonderful traders who have managed to make it on this really icy day - we’ve had to de-ice the pipes to get everything working!
“It’s great to have local food in Borth and support all these makers.
“We’ve all pulled together, all the traders are supporting each other and the community is out in full force - it’s really lovely to see.”
Ruth Edwards, founding member of the Star of the Sea CIC, said: “I really think Borth can support a weekly market - the community is very supportive of new schemes and so everybody turns up for things.
“With the background of the food resilience schemes in the Dyfi Valley, this is how we need to connect through supporting local producers, that’s the way forward.
“If Borth can be a part of that, all these networks will gather together and make a better world for our health and wellbeing.
“And more than that - it’s fun!”
The Caedabowen Farm came all the way from Lampeter for the market, saying: “It’s nice to have a produce market as some other farmers' markets are very craft-heavy.”