Oil supplier donates £250,000 of fuel to most vulnerable

Commenting on the success of the scheme, managing director Sally Williams said: “Following a difficult few years facing the Covid-19 pandemic and now the cost-of-living crisis, we are very proud to have been able to support our customers who have championed us for the past two years. We have been humbled by the lovely messages and cards we have received, and it means so much for us to be able to reach out to the community to ensure they stay warm during the coldest months of the year.”