Oil supplier donates £250,000 of fuel to most vulnerable
Oil 4 Wales has donated in excess of £250,000 worth of fuel to its most vulnerable customers this winter.
In September, Oil 4 Wales announced it would be donating a one-off delivery of 800 litres of oil to its customers aged 80 years old or over to ensure they were kept warm over the winter months.
Thanks to its eligible customers who contacted their local depots to take part in the scheme, Oil 4 Wales’ forecasted pledge of £75,000 towards heating fuel was surpassed, with over £250,000 being donated over the past two months.
With the scheme exceeding its projected donation, the team have had to terminate the offer which was originally predicted to last until March 2023.
Commenting on the success of the scheme, managing director Sally Williams said: “Following a difficult few years facing the Covid-19 pandemic and now the cost-of-living crisis, we are very proud to have been able to support our customers who have championed us for the past two years. We have been humbled by the lovely messages and cards we have received, and it means so much for us to be able to reach out to the community to ensure they stay warm during the coldest months of the year.”
We could never have imagined that so many members of our local communities would sign up to the scheme in such a short period of time. This demonstrates just how vital it is to act on our mission to ‘work with the community, for the community’ and to support each other throughout the cost-of-living crisis.
“Oil 4 Wales will do its best to continue to support those who are most vulnerable over the course of this winter and to limit the impact of expensive energy bills on our customers.”
Over the last two years in a bid to decrease the burden of the pandemic, Oil 4 Wales has made several contributions to its community. These include a fuel delivery to The Carers Trust Crossroads, a charity which specifically benefitted an elderly husband and his wife, acting as their son’s carers throughout the pandemic.
Oil 4 Wales says it prides itself on building strong relationships with the community, and this is true of its customers all over Wales.
