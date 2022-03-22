Open day planned to discuss £24 million development of CAT

AN open day is being held at the Centre of Alternative Technology next weekend to give people the chance to have a say on future plans.

CAT – situated between Machynlleth and Corris – has been awarded £24 million to create a “world-class visitor experience” at the eco centre and will host a free open day on Saturday, 2 April, for the local community, with the chance to discuss future plans and enjoy some family-friendly activities.

From pond-dipping and spring planting workshops to self-led nature-spotting activities around the site — there will be plenty to see and do.

The local community will also have the opportunity to share their thoughts on the recently announced plans to create a new world-class visitor experience and green skills hub.

It comes as CAT enters the development phase of its plans, supported by funding from the UK Community Renewal Fund.

The centre plans to undertake extensive research and consultation with local people, businesses, partners, and stakeholders over the coming months — through events such as this one — to help develop a new site masterplan and a robust business case that will underpin the case for both public and private sector investment.

The proposed project will see the creation of new spaces for education in sustainable solutions; areas to deliver green skills for the future; and an immersive world-class tourism experience to inspire many more people to take action on environmental solutions — all of which will be shaped by public consultation and research.

Interim Co-CEO at CAT, Eileen Kinsman, said: “With spring upon us, we’re excited to not only be welcoming new and familiar faces to the Centre to enjoy a day out at CAT — but to hear invaluable feedback from everyone in the local community as we move into the project’s development stage.

“It’s crucial that what we’re creating here is a future for CAT that all would like to see and benefit from, so we’d welcome anyone to come down on Saturday to say hello and share their thoughts.

“From the current visitor experience and skills and education offer to our physical spaces and buildings — we want to capture as many ideas as possible, no matter how big or small.”

The community open day will take place between 10am and 4pm on Saturday, 02 April. No pre-booking is required and refreshments will be available to purchase from the café on-site throughout the day. The event is free of charge and suitable for all ages.