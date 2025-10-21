Plans are underway to extend the Public Space Protection Orders (PSPO) currently in force in Bangor city centre for a further three years.
The order, administered by Gwynedd Council’s Community Safety Service, has been in place since 2019, giving police additional powers within this area to address specific issues or nuisance to improve the lives of residents and visitors to the city.
Details of the order are available on the council’s website for the public to see before sharing their views on plans to extend it for a further three years. The council will also seek the views of local county and city councillors.
The PSPO targets behaviour that is likely to cause disturbance, intimidation, nuisance or distress, people in a state of intoxication as a result of alcohol or drug induced activity, those drinking alcohol after police have told them to stop, and those loitering or performing for reward within 10 meters of a cash point.
Signs have been put up in key areas of Bangor to inform people of the restrictions.
Cllr Dilwyn Morgan, Cabinet Member with responsibility for community safety, said: “I would emphasise that Bangor continues to be a safe city to live, work and visit, with only a small minority of people making a nuisance of themselves to local people and businesses.
“As a council, we work closely with our partners from North Wales Police and the wider community to tackle anti-social behaviour and the PSPO has been a key tool to help us do that.
“The vast majority of people in Bangor have never been involved in any form of anti-social behaviour and it is not our intention to stop people from socialising nor to stop people from using and enjoying public spaces.
“Rather, the purpose of the order is to make it easier for authorities to tackle the small minority of people involved in anti-social behaviour, ensuring that our communities remain safe, open and vibrant that everyone can enjoy and where they feel safe.”
Chief Inspector Stephen Pawson of North Wales Police said: “North Wales Police fully supports the extension of the PSPO in Bangor to ensure we can continue to work with partners in addressing ongoing issues on the High Street.
“Since the introduction of the PSPO in 2019 there has been significant reduction in incidents of anti-social behaviour (ASB) and street drinking.
“However, a recent community survey provided feedback from residents and businesses which highlighted that ASB-related incidents remain a concern.
“A significant amount of work has been undertaken in the area to build resilience to serious organised crime and reduce crime on the High Street. The PSPO remains an essential tool at our disposal to continue this work for the benefit of residents and businesses.”
View the current order and a map of the areas it applies to at www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/HaveYourSay
Email your comments on the proposed extensionto [email protected], phone 01766 771 000 or write to Community Safety Consultation, Cyngor Gwynedd, Stryd y Jêl, Caernarfon, Gwynedd, LL55 1SH by Monday, 3 November.
