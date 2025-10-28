Police in Gwynedd are appealing for information following two burglaries in Bala in recent weeks.
North Wales Police says the burglaries occurred at some point over the last four weeks and are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious near Bala Railway to get in touch.
The De Gwynedd division of the force says: “Officers received a report on 22 October that two properties were broken into near Bala railway.
It is believed this happened in the last four weeks.”
Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity or has footage that covers the area is asked to contact police.
Anybody with information that could assist in the investigation should contact North Wales Police via its website or by calling 101, quoting reference 25000867748.
