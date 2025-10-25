Plascrug School, Aberystwyth, has won Keep Wales Tidy’s Uniting for Environmental Impact Award for the creation of a community garden.
On the same day as the award win in Llandudno, the school coincidentally also received a visit from MP Ben Lake and several local dignitaries, who all heaped praise on Plascrug for the transformation of their outdoor areas.
Keep Wales Tidy was impressed by the school’s community garden, which has united people from all walks of life.
More than 200 volunteers, including students, parents, teachers and other local groups, worked together to turn a muddy, hard to reach area into a vibrant, accessible green space.
By building a boardwalk and a polytunnel, they have created a place for outdoor learning and enjoying nature all year round. The project demonstrates how a shared vision can build a cohesive community and a welcoming space for everyone.
Headteacher Carol Macy said: “We’re thrilled that Ysgol Plascrug is the inaugural winner of the Uniting for Environmental Impact award.
“Diolch yn fawr to Keep Wales Tidy for this wonderful recognition of the hard work that our pupils, staff, PTA, and wider community have put in to improve and develop our school grounds, the benefits of which will be seen for many years to come.”
Commenting on the VIP visit to the school on the same day as the award win, Mrs Macy added: “We were delighted to welcome Ben Lake MP, Cllr Wyn Thomas, and Ceredigion Council staff to Plascrug.
“A short walk from town, our school grounds offer children and community groups a safe, traffic-free place to connect with nature, while also offering a much-needed outdoor space for families without gardens.
“We took our visitors on a tour around our boardwalk and nature area, sharing the pupil voice behind these developments and the significant impact they have had on our school and local community.”
