A pint from Porthmadog’s Purple Moose Brewery has been enjoyed in Parliament.
Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP, Liz Saville Roberts, welcomed the brewery to Parliament when their award-winning ale was showcased at Strangers Bar last week. Members of Parliament can arrange with the parliamentary authorities to stock a guest beer from their constituency for a week.
Purple Moose opened in 2005 with a 10-Barrel brewhouse and a weekly capacity of up to 16,000 pints. In 2013 the brewery commissioned a brand new 40-Barrel brewhouse which now provides a weekly capacity of over 57,000 pints.
Welcoming Purple Moose to Parliament, Ms Saville Roberts said: “Raising a pint of Snowdonia Ale in Parliament was a fantastic way to celebrate their success. Independent brewers such as Porthmadog-based Purple Moose play a vital role in supporting local community pubs and creating jobs.
“Our small, independent brewers produce some of the best beer in the world and we are fortunate in Dwyfor Meirionnydd to have several, iconic brewers. I’m proud of the contribution that independent brewers and community pubs in my Dwyfor Meirionnydd constituency make to our local economy.
“I am always delighted to welcome local businesses to the Houses of Parliament, and today was another opportunity to celebrate award-winning produce from northwest Wales. I wish Lawrence and his team at Purple Moose continued success with the business.”