PORTHMADOG has been chosen as the new site for storage company Lock Stock.
They will open a new self-storage park on Penamser Trading Estate on land next to Lidl.
The one-acre site will be Lock Stock’s 26th storage park across north Wales and the borders, and will have capacity for over 160 20-foot-long containers.
It will be their third storage park in Gwynedd, alongside Bangor and Caernarfon, and the first in the south of the county.
Lock Stock operations manager Stuart Bowker said: “We are responding to demand.
“Our sites at Bangor and Caernarfon are very popular and we have had plenty of enquiries from this area as well.”
The new storage site and units have been made so customers can park at their unit and access the site 24/7, 365 days a year via a coded electronic security gate.
And it’s not just the units that are green either, as Stuart explained.
“We are trialling solar-powered lighting as part of our own drive to be as renewable as possible and if it works well then we plan to roll it out across all our sites.”