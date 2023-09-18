Unregistered trade marks are also protected by law, albeit to a much lesser degree than registered trade marks. The unauthorised use of an unregistered trade mark is known as ‘passing off’. It is recommended however that a business registers the various elements of its branding as trade marks because unauthorised use of a registered trade mark by a third party is known as trade mark infringement, and there is specific legislation which upholds the rights of the trade mark holder, and entitles the holder to a number of remedies, meaning that a trade mark is easier to defend if it is registered.