Organisations in mid Wales are being encouraged to put their names forward for a slice of £42 million.
Ceredigion County Council and Powys County Council have announced that organisations in both counties can soon submit their applications for the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) in Mid Wales.
From 20 March, projects operating in the local authority areas of Ceredigion and Powys can present their outline applications for funding in a series of two open funding calls.
Interested parties considering the fund can attend a webinar on 16 March at 10am to find out more and what steps are needed to apply for it.
In December 2022, the Mid Wales region’s application for the UKSPF was approved, enabling access to the £42.4 million which has been allocated to invest in the region between now and March 2025.
Cllr Clive Davies, Ceredigion County Council’s Cabinet Member for Economy and Regeneration said: “This funding will be vital to help progress key initiatives as part of our respective economic strategies and corporate improvement plans.
“Since we had the confirmation last year, both local authorities have been working hard to put all the arrangements in place to enable organisations to bring their ideas forward which require funding.
“The time has come now to open up the call for applicants and we look forward to receiving and considering applications for projects that will help develop and deliver across investment priorities.”
The UKSPF will support Levelling Up objectives, that seek to boost productivity, pay, jobs and living standards by growing the private sector; improve public services; restore a sense of community, local pride and belonging; empower local leaders and communities and increase levels of functional numeracy in the adult population
To attend the Mid Wales Shared Prosperity Fund Open Call webinar, register your interest through the following link: https://bit.ly/MidWalesUKSPFWebinar
To apply for the fund and for more information on the funding calls, including the important details organisations should think about before applying, go to the Mid Wales Shared Prosperity Fund page on the Growing Mid Wales website, www.growingmid.wales/MidWalesUKSPF