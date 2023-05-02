a brewery is being called upon to release the lease of an historic village pub.
Robinsons Brewery urged to release the lease on Llanfrothen’s Brondanw Arms.
Affectionately known locally as Y Ring, the pub been serving the local community and visitors to Llanfrothen since the 17th century. Robinsons Brewery bought the lease in 1986 and are believed to have 29 years left on it.
The Ring has been closed since October 2022, most likely the longest time (with the exception of Covid) in its history.
Residents protesting its closure have plastered the pub with posters calling for the release of the lease.
A spokesperson for the residents said: “The Ring is an integral and essential part of our local community and is a vital hub benefitting the health and wellbeing of the local and wider community as well as welcoming and supporting tourism to this beautiful part of Eryri National Park.
“Over the decades the pub has been a stronghold for the Welsh language and culture, and has provided a stage for countless bands and musicians. Robinsons have been advertising for new tenants but have so far been unsuccessful and the listed building and grounds are falling into disrepair.
“As we understand some of the barriers in any interested parties taking up the tenancy is the large financial investment required for fixtures and fittings which have been there for many years, and there has been no substantial investment or refurbishment to the establishment.
“It’s been reported that since its closure, kitchen fryers are still full of fat and fridges and freezers full of food which demonstrates a lack of respect and neglect on the part of the lease holder.
“As a community we are feeling the effects of the loss of our vital hub and we are calling on Robinsons Brewery to either re-open or release the lease.”
More information about the residents’ fight to restore the pub can be found on a Facebook page called Brondanw Arms release the lease.
Residents have also started a petition which can be found at www.change.org/p/brondanw-arms-y-ring-rhyddhewch-y-les-release-the-lease.
Robinsons has been asked to comment.