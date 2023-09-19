CAESAR’S Café in Aberystwyth has announced this afternoon that is has closed its doors, citing rising costs as the reason.
The popular North Parade café posted on social media that ‘with great sadness’, the business has become ‘impossible to operate’.
A notice in the café window reads: “Caesars Café has now closed.
“Thank you to all our customers for your support over the past 8 years.”
The business has been on the market for a number of months.
In a Facebook post, the owners said: “It is with great sadness that we have had to close Caesars Cafe.
“We have tried to sell the business but with ever rising costs it is not possible to continue trading. We would like to thank all our customers who have been with us over the years.
“Thank you.
Helen and Colin.”