A Llanrhystud businessman is to step down as chair of Mid Wales Tourism after eight years in the role.
Rowland Rees-Evans, a director of Penrhos Park, will remain a member of the MWT Cymru board. However, he has recently been appointed chairman of the Wales Tourism Alliance, of which MWT Cymru is a member.
Reflecting on his time as chair, Mr Rees-Evans said: “The Covid period probably tested us the most but, with the help of our great team at MWT Cymru, we were able to relay all the updated rules and regulations to members in a timely fashion.”
He said the Welsh Government’s 182-day occupation rule for self-catering accommodation had caused “untold damage” and new waste management rules were costing businesses more money.