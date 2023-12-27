Almost two dozen Gwynedd eateries have achieve the highest possible food hygiene rating.
The Food Standards Agency website shows that 23 businesses in the county have been handed a five rating following assessment in recent weeks.
They are: Tir a Môr, Criccieth; Canolfan Cefnfaes, Bethesda; Tofts Dining Room, Abersoch; Ysgubor Moelyci, Felin Hen; Pant Du, Penygroes; Beacon Climbing Centre, Caernarfon; Y Sgwar, Tremadog; Coast Deli & Dining, Aberdyfi; Popty'r Dref, Dolgellau; Becws Melys, Caernarfon; Caffe Nero, Canolfan Menai Garth Road, Bangor; ABM Catering, Parc Menai; Antoniazzi's Penguin Cafe, Bangor; Clwb Rygbi'r Bala; Brondanw Arms, Llanfrothen; The Union Inn, Tremadog; Golden Fleece Inn, Tremadog; Snowdonia Park Hotel, Waunfawr; The Venue at Pavilion Building, Barmouth; Madog Takeaway, Porthmadog; Skippy's Fish and Chips, Tywyn; Môr Tywyn; and Nefyn Pizza and Kebab House.
Meanwhile Zizza Pizza in Bangor was given a four and The Cove at South Caernarfonshire Yacht Club, Abersoch was handed a three, following inspection in November.