A search has been launched to find the best apprentices, employers and work-based learning practitioners in mid Wales.
Entries are being sought for the prestigious Apprenticeship Awards Cymru before the closing date of 12pm on Friday, 16 June.
Highlight of the year for apprentices, employers and work-based learning providers and practitioners, the awards are organised by the Welsh Government and supported by the National Training Federation for Wales.
Application forms for the awards, which recognise the shining stars of the Welsh Government’s apprenticeship programme, are available to download from gov.wales/apprenticeshipawardscymru
From the applications, finalists will be shortlisted for awards including Foundation Apprentice, Apprentice and Higher Apprentice of the Year, which also includes degree apprentices and Tomorrow’s Talent.
Successful businesses are recognised with awards for small, medium, large and macro employers of the year.
Work-based Learning Practitioner of the Year recognises those crucially involved in delivering apprenticeships.