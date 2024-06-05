A Ceredigion couple who were frustrated when their local chippie was closed over a Bank Holiday weekend found the perfect answer – they took over the business.
Aled and Nia Roberts jumped into action when the chip shop in Llanon was put on the market just days later and they were able to lease the property.
18 months later they have built up trade based on good, locally sourced food as well as their extensive promotion of the Welsh language and displaying local history and culture prominently in their front windows.
Customers have written glowing reviews of their visit to Sglods and fans include European rally champion and friend Chris Ingram who loves their fish and chips and volunteered to help them out one busy evening.
Now Aled and Nia have been shortlisted for an award at the Gwobrau Mwyaf Cymraeg yn y Byd which aims to celebrate all things Welsh in business across Ceredigion, Carmarthenshire, Gwynedd and Anglesey.
The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in Aberystwyth.
Aled, 50, said: "We found out about being shortlisting when the online voting was launched. We're delighted and very excited by it.
"Welsh is an important part of our business because Welsh is very much in use in this area. From the signs outside and the menu boards inside to our social media pages we make extensive use of the language and are proud to do so."
Aled said the opportunity for him and Nia to take over the chip shop was rather unusual.
"It was August 2022 and we had been on holiday with our two children getting back on the Bank Holiday Saturday and we thought we'd get some chips from the chip shop which is opposite our house for supper.
"But it was closed and we tongue in cheek said that if the business was ever to become available we’d give it a try. .
"I thought no more of it but just days later a "Business Opportunity" sign went up. It was as if it was meant to be.
"Neither of us had any experience in the catering industry and we were quite literally thrown in at the deep end.
“We looked very carefully at what we were offering and have made every effort to source what we sell locally or from Wales.
"Unfortunately we can't obtain our fish from Wales, the cod comes from Iceland but the potatoes naturally come from Pembrokeshire.”