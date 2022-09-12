Shed-based HR firm hailed ‘inspirational’ by campaign
A HUMAN resources company based in a shed near Lampeter has been named as one of Britain’s most inspiring firms.
JG HR Solutions Limited (#HRfrommyshed) in Parc y Rhos, just outside Lampeter, has been selected as one of the nation’s 100 most inspiring small firms by the Small Business Saturday UK campaign, as it marks its 10-year anniversary.
JG HR Solutions Limited supports small businesses with professional HR and employment law support to ensure businesses are compliant and employees are treated fairly and engaged with the business.
Based in a tool shed, JG HR Solutions Limited was founded by Julie Grabham in 2015.
It has been chosen to be part of this year’s SmallBiz100 line-up, which showcases impressive, independent businesses from across the nation.
“It’s fantastic to celebrate small firms just like JG HR Solutions Limited as part of our 10-year anniversary of the campaign,” said Michelle Ovens CBE, director of Small Business Saturday UK. “Over the past decade we have been able to spotlight dynamic businesses from across the nation, who remind us of the incredible tenacity and determination of small firms in this country. It’s brilliant to have JG HR Solutions Limited in this year’s SmallBiz100 line-up.”
