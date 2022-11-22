Shops to open late every Friday in December in a bid to boost trade
Shops in Aberystwyth are set to stay open late every Friday in December amid an appeal to support the town’s independent businesses.
The reinvigorated town business club is also offering a voucher scheme for shoppers who spend more than £10 over the festive period.
Its ‘Support Local’ campaign is urging residents and visitors to ‘keep the magic in Aber this Christmas’ - and help the town’s retail and hospitality through a ‘very difficult winter’.
As well as opening until 7pm on Fridays, many of the town’s independent shops are also offering discounts or freebies to help customers amid the cost-of-living squeeze.
Owner of Driftwood Designs, Becky Barratt, helps Kerry Fergurson of Gwe Cambrian Web with the running of the club after they took over just as it was set to fold earlier this year.
Ms Barratt says the objective of the group is to provide support for businesses and be a collective voice as part of the mailing list.
She hopes it will also form a unified point of contact to improve communication between businesses and the council – especially if they hope to lobby the Senedd about issues such as business rates.
She is appealing to other businesses to join ahead of its seasonal push so they can support each other during the cost-of-living crisis in which energy, stock and fuel prices have skyrocketed.
There are currently 160 businesses on the mailing list but the target for the group is to reach 200.
“This year is going to be really difficult for everyone so we’re trying to support each other and be as positive as we can,” she said.
“It’s just about bringing us all together and getting us singing from the same hymn sheet
“So, let’s push and get the town tidy, let’s get disused buildings tidied up and let’s get vacant shops filled.
“The general upkeep and parking problems I don’t think are unique to Aberystwyth but anything that puts people off coming to town we will try and address.
“I’m sure the council’s objective in this area will be the same as ours.”
The business push follows the announcement that No 21 Flowers on Chalybeate Street, and restaurant Med Kitchen, in North Parade, are set to close, citing unsustainable rising cost pressures. You can read what both businesses had to say in Wednesday’s Cambrian News.
Ms Barratt sympathised with the owners, one of which is part of the business club, and added: “A lot of the improvement projects (to help businesses) are in the next five years and the next 10 years but businesses need to get through the next six months.
“If I was looking to close a business in the next two years, I think I would be making the move now as it’s projected to be a very long and difficult period.
“I think that’s why we’re seeing a flurry of businesses close down.”
Late-night shopping will follow Aberystwyth’s Christmas lights switch on this Saturday.
There will also be a craft and food market will be held on Baker Street from midday on Saturday, 26 November and Santa Claus will also make an appearance, setting up a grotto in a double decker bus.
Santa’s grotto will roll up on Baker Street from 2pm until 4pm and entry will be free for children to come and meet Saint Nick.
