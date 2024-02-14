A single parent from Ceredigion has gained full-time employment through the help of Welsh Government’s Communities for Work+ scheme.
Eleanor Yates, a parent with two children, was looking for 30 hours of work that would fit around her lifestyle. Following a personal request for support on social media, she was referred to Communities for Work+ (CFW+) through the help of Ceredigion County Council.
Rachel Tuck, CFW+ mentor, met with Eleanor to discuss options as well as interests, which is when she discovered that Eleanor had a passion for languages and had studied Russian as a degree.
CFW+ funded her Teach English as a Foreign Language course (TEFL) where she could teach from home self-employed or work for a business/organisation.
Both Rachel and Eleanor researched and applied for various roles including the education sector within the council. Following a successful interview at Ysgol Uwchradd Aberteifi, Eleanor was offered the position of Level 1 teaching assistant that would give her the 30 hours’ work she desired and the ability to care for her children.
Eleanor recently started working at the school and said: “Having been out of work for seven years, the thought of returning to work was very daunting, especially due to a lack of available registered childminders locally.
“Rachel helped me find positions that would work best for me, particularly those within term time.
“She coached me through the online application process, regularly updated me as new positions became available, and gently encouraged me when my self-confidence was lacking.
“Without CFW+ support and funding, I would not have been able to do the course or find full time employment.
“I’m really looking forward to a new challenge and I’m hoping eventually I can also teach English as a foreign language during half terms to boost my income.”
Cllr Wyn Thomas, Ceredigion County Council cabinet member responsible for lifelong learning and skills said: “Eleanor shows us how the right support and funding from the CFW+ scheme can impact positively on people’s lives.
“Well done, Eleanor. I’m thrilled that you have been able to find employment that fits around your family’s life. Best of luck to you for the future.”
If you know someone who would benefit from Welsh Government’s CFW+ scheme, get in touch for a chat by calling 01970 633422 or emailing [email protected]