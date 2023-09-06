A Dyfi-based social enterprise has been shortlisted for a prestigious award.
Menter y Glan is nominated for a Social Business Wales Award in the ‘One to Watch’ category, sponsored by Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water, which celebrates new and emerging social businesses.
A community-benefits society formed to raise the funds to buy its local pub and restaurant, Menter y Glan’s mission is to save the heart of the village of Pennal, and create a hub to strengthen the community.
The group’s efforts even captured the attention and support of Emmy-winning actor Matthew Rhys, whose father was raised in the area.
Since purchasing the pub, the group have created a community hub to revitalise the village.
Their plans include opening a shop and café bar, as well as working to develop a mental health hub for the benefit of the community.
Director of enterprise at Social Business Wales, Glenn Bowen said: “Social enterprises have a deep understanding of the needs their communities have, and are uniquely placed to be able to deliver real change for the better within those communities.
“It was a real struggle to choose a shortlist of three organisation for each award category this year; we had a strong pool to choose from, which we see as a real indicator of the impact social businesses are having across Wales.
“Congratulations to our shortlist, we’re so excited to be able to celebrate their work at the Social Business Wales awards in October.”
Social Business Wales is made up of a team of specialist business advisors focusing on setting up and supporting social enterprises.
Social Business Wales has helped set up hundreds of new businesses at no cost to the client since 2015.
The Social Business Wales programme is part of the Business Wales service, and is delivered by a consortium of providers that includes Cwmpas, Development Trusts Association Wales, Social Firms Wales, UnLtd and the WCVA. It is funded by the Welsh Government.