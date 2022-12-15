A COMMUNITY campaign to buy a village pub that received the backing of a Hollywood star has smashed its target.
The people of Pennal in Dyfi Valley set up a fundraising campaign when they learned that the current owners of the historic Glan yr Afon pub were looking to sell.
Actor Matthew Rhys, who has family ties with the community, gave his support for the project and this week, it has been announced that the group has smashed its target of £250,000 and saved the village pub, just in time for Christmas.
The village of Pennal played a key part in Welsh history in the 15th century with the then Prince of Wales, Owain Glyndŵr, and the funding will mean the community can continue with their plans of running the pub and restaurant, with a café and community hub, and look at further development plans for a hotel.
Chairman of the Menter y Glan management committee, Meirion Roberts, would like to thank everyone who supported the campaign, donated money and invested in the community share scheme.
Meirion said: “It was not just about saving a pub, it was about saving the very hub and heart of the village.
“It has been a long haul and nothing has been easy but our perseverance has led us over the line.
“There are so many people we need to thank for their ongoing help and support – Hannah at Compass Cymru, The Plunkett Foundation, Co-operatives UK, Heritage Cymru, The WCVA, Four Cymru and Matthew Rhys have all been especially supportive.
“The aim was to save the pub and I feel really proud that a small community of just 150 homes has been successful against all the odds in reaching its financial target in today’s economic climate.
“The community as a whole has shown what can be achieved with hard work and determination.
“It will not be easy and it will be a steep learning curve but I feel that the community spirit we have will make it work.
“We have achieved our target and realised the community’s dream of saving the community hub of Glan yr Afon in time for Christmas.
“We hope to reopen the business in early February and will shortly be advertising for a manager.
“Please do get in touch if you would like to help or work for us.”
Matthew, famous for starring in US TV shows such as The Americans and Brothers and Sisters, visited the pub back in August.
He said: “I have strong personal ties with the Pennal area and believe that this venture is hugely important in helping to safeguard the community’s future.
“It is wonderful to see people taking responsibility and ownership for their communities in these challenging times and I wish them well in their endeavours.”