Sunnysands gets new owner
Sunnysands Caravan Parks Limited has been sold to Lyons Holiday Parks for an undisclosed amount.
Sunnysands Caravan Parks Limited is a portfolio of five well-located holiday parks in North Wales. These parks include: Parc Caerelwan, Moelfre View Caravan Park, Tyddyn Goronwy and Sunnysands Caravan Park which are all located in the popular coastal location of Talybont, and Snowdon View Caravan Park, the Group’s only inland holiday park.
Richard Prestwich, director in the Leisure and Trade Related team at Savills, says: “We have worked with the owners of Sunnysands Caravan Parks Limited for over 50 years and are delighted to complete the sale of these prime located holiday parks to one of the largest holiday park operators in the UK. Holiday Parks continue to draw significant investor interest particularly for assets located in prime tourist destinations.”
