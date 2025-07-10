Legendary songwriter and musician Bob Dylan returns to the UK in 2025 for a string of dates, including three unmissable shows at Swansea Building Society Arena this November.
The acclaimed Rough and Rowdy Ways tour is just the latest chapter in an unparalleled career, which will see Dylan taking to the stage in Swansea on Sunday 9, Monday 10 and Tuesday 11 November.
The release of new music in 2020 suprised and delighted fans, with the album Rough and Rowdy Ways dominating end-of-year lists and marking another milestone in the career of one of the great artists of modern times.
These upcoming concerts are an opportunity to experience this great artist on stage for a series of very special evenings.
The shows are in partnership with Yondr who will prohibit the use of video cameras and mobile phones, making the occasion even more unique, and creating better times for everyone in attendance.
Presale tickets will be available from Wednesday, 16 July from 10am.
Sign up to the Swansea Building Society Arena Mailing List before 8:30am on Wednesday 16 July to gain access.
