A long-empty shop front on Heol Maengwyn has now been given a new lease of life thanks to entrepreneur Rachel Burgess, who last week opened the sustainable clothing store Gweni Gwyllt (Wild Smile).
Hailing from Aberystwyth, the shop owner previously ran a bridal boutique for 10 years in south Wales, selling women's clothing that “expresses and represents who you are - not what society tells you to be”.
With that in mind, all the clothing in Gweni Gwyllt is comfortable and vibrant in colour, designed and made in the UK exclusively by British designers, including six Welsh.
Rachel, 38, said about the shop which launched on 18 June: “It’s been so welcomed, people have been crossing the street to visit the new shop.
“When I was in Cardiff, people would talk about Machynlleth as this cultural hub with a huge history.
“Lots of people come here on a pilgrimage yearly as their holiday - one couple who visited said they’d been coming to Machynlleth for 14 years in a row and said they loved seeing the town growing and thriving.
“It’s an exciting place to be a part of.
“There’s this amazing mixture of community here where everyone gets on in harmony and is so supportive of each other, as well as valuing handmade and ethical products.”
The shop sells loose-fitting contemporary clothing from jumpsuits to oversized knitwear, dungarees, skirts, tops and trousers as well as accessories from handmade earrings to hats, bags, and gifts, including locally handmade candles, cards and gift cards.
Rachel said she’s already had people asking about her stock made by Welsh designers: “I’ve been sourcing designers since January, which has been a big challenge in a world where fashion is often green-washed - a lot of brands who claim to be designed or made in the UK actually aren’t.
“I’m really passionate about supporting our industry here.
“In a world of consumerism and fast fashion, one thing we have power over is where we vote with our money, so let’s put it to local female designers and businesses.”
After being a farmer's daughter, she became a stage manager for musicals and operas, where she grew her love of colourful clothing: “When my friends started to get married, I’d see them get whitewashed - where had all their colour gone?
“I wanted to give people options other than to conform to what society thinks should be worn.
“If I didn’t start this shop, I’d always wander ‘what if’ - I’d always rather give it a go!”
Powys County Councillor for nearby Glantwymyn, Elwyn Vaughan, praised seeing another shop open on the lively high street, with that particular unit having sat empty for years.
He said: “[It is] good to see another new business on Heol Maengwyn in Machynlleth.
“Good luck to Gweni.”
The shop can be found on Heol Maengwyn, open Tuesday-Saturday 10-5pm, 9-4pm on Wednesdays.
