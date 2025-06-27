Celebrate Canada Week with an evening of Welsh-Canadian writing in Machynlleth.
On Thursday, 3 July, Pen’rallt Gallery Bookshop will celebrate the surprising links between Wales and Canada.
The shop will host three writers with new work out this June who call Canada and Wales their home.
The historical novel Boundary Waters by Tristan Hughes and an anthology of short stories, Take Three Canadians by Tyler Keevil, Tristan Hughes, and Gail Hughes, will be featured at the event.
The first book to be featured for Canada Week (recognising the day Canada was created with the British North America Act on 1 July 1867) is by Canadian-Welsh author Tristan Hughes.
Released on 2 June, the multi-award-winning author’s latest novel, Boundary Waters, explores the heady wilderness of Canada during the perilous 19th-century Canadian fur trade.
The author, born in Ontario and raised on Anglesey, says he dreamed of becoming lost in the wilderness as a child from his home on Ynys Mon: “As a child, I spent countless hours daydreaming about the wilderness that lay beyond the front door of my mother’s cabin, trying to picture the vanished world of those voyageurs and fur traders who’d once passed through it.
“All these years later, Boundary Waters is my attempt to finally journey into that world.
“It’s taken me a while, and my younger self probably never would have thought my mode of time travel would be writing fiction, but I’m delighted I finally got there.”
Take Three Canadians features four stories by three writers interwoven to challenge the readers' ideas of their places in the world as it “shifts across tides of time and energy, people and place”.
Gail Hughes grew up in Alberta but settled in Bangor, writing about her childhood and adolescence in Canada to critical acclaim in her book Flamingos, before her death in 2001.
Tyler Keevil was raised in Vancouver but moved to mid-Wales in his 20s, becoming known for his writing featuring his upbringing on the West Coast of Canada.
His story in the anthology, Sealskin, won the Journey Prize, Canada’s most prestigious short story honour.
Tristan Hughes' short story featured in the anthology, Up Here, won an O. Henry award, an annual prize awarded to the best stories published in North America.
Catrin Menai is Gail Hughes’ daughter and a writer and artist in her own right.
Having grown up in north Wales, she is now studying a PhD at Aberystwyth School of Art, having exhibited her work at Mostyn and the Turner House.
Her art illustrates Take Three Canadians.
The event will host Tristan Hughes, Tyler Keevil and anthology artist Catrin Menai in conversation on Thursday 3 July at 6pm at Pen’rallt Gallery Bookshop, organised in partnership with Books Council of Wales and Parthian Books.
Tickets are £5 and include wine and refreshments.
Tickets can be booked in advance on the Pen’rallt Gallery Bookshop website or in person at the bookshop on Heol Pen’rallt - https://www.penralltgallerybookshop.co.uk/take-three-canadians-with-tristan-hughes-tyler-keevil-and-catrin-menai
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.