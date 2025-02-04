A housing developer has partnered with a nature conservation group to take swift action against declining swift numbers.
BDW Consultancy Ltd has come on board with the Ceredigion Swift Project to expand the number of nests in Aberystwyth for the endangered bird.
BDW Consultancy, responsible for property developments in Ponterwyd, Aberystwyth town centre and Pantycrug, will be working to ensure Ceredigion’s buildings provide suitable nesting sites for the migratory birds.
Brian Wilkins, director at BDW Consultancy, said: “As a local developer, I believe we have a responsibility to create spaces that benefit both people and wildlife.
“Swifts have been part of our community for generations, and by making small adjustments, we can help ensure they remain a part of our town’s future."
Swifts are on the red list for conservation, with populations having declined by 62 per cent between 1995 and 2021 due to their nesting sites declining.
Swifts, who often nest in the eaves of old buildings, have lost these sites as old structures are updated or replaced.
The new collaboration will install swift nest boxes on suitable properties, preserve existing nesting sites during renovation and raise awareness among property owners about swift-friendly building practices.
BDW Consultancy will also work with the Ceredigion Swift Project to assist them in monitoring the population and the success of the measures.
Naomi Davis from Ceredigion Swift Project said: “We’re thrilled to see a developer taking proactive steps to support biodiversity.
“The addition of swift boxes is a simple measure to support this incredible species.
“BDW Consultancy is setting an example for nature-friendly development in our community and we look to expanding our collaboration to look at both existing and new properties.”
The small migratory birds will soon be spotted in the skies again as they return from their winter voyage this April.